Sugar Land to host grand opening of third phase of Brazos River Park on April 11

The City of Sugar Land will hold a grand-opening celebration for the third phase of Brazos River Park, 18427 Southwest Freeway, on April 11 at 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from the city.
The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and brief comments from city officials. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets and blankets to enjoy the new amenities and have an evening of fun. The improvements include a covered pavilion with seating, BBQ grills, a large playground and concrete trails. The project is intended to meet the increasing demand for amenities that promote the health and outdoor lifestyle of Sugar Land residents and attract regional visitors who contribute to vibrant local businesses.
Voters approved funding for the project in 2013. Cost savings were achieved by working directly with a Sugar Land-based playground vendor, Fun Abounds, for the equipment and installation of the playground using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds.
Other attractions recently added to the area include a Pump Track that officially opened on March 25 and the Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park that partially opened on March 11. Both areas will be accessible during the event.
All residents are invited to the grand-opening celebration, with the first 100 attendees to receive a voucher for a free cold treat.
For more information, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825, or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks.
