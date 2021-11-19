Residents of Sugar Land and Fort Bend County looking to get into the holiday spirit can come out to Sugar Land Town Square to get the fun started next week.
Sugar Land Town Square will host the Santa’s Sugar Land pop-up festival from Nov. 26 – Dec. 23 on the grounds at 15958 City Walk Dr.
The former Sur La Table space will be turned into a space full of decorations, Santa photo opportunities, story time with Mrs. Claus, a market featuring local makers, a coffee and hot cocoa bar, interactive games, holiday arts and crafts, and more. There will also be DIY activities such as cookie decorating, wreath making, floral arrangements and more arts and crafts projects, according to a news release.
Also included in festivities will be ‘Santa’s Magi-Sphere,’ a holographic snow globe that will feature one of Santa’s elves, who will determine visitors’ status on the naughty or nice list through a series of questions. Every Sunday throughout the event, the news release said attendees can stop by for photos with Santa on a peppermint stage, complete with a 7-foot-tall throne.
For more information and a full schedule of events at Santa’s Sugar Land, residents can visit the festival website at santasugarland.com
