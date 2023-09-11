Sugar Land Town Square to host first Park(ing) Day event on Friday

The Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Department will host the first-ever Park(ing) Day Event in the Sugar Land Town Square Plaza, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North, on Friday, September15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The global Park(ing) Day project, originally created by interdisciplinary design studio Rebar, provides a platform for individuals and communities to reclaim spaces normally intended for cars and to transform them into vibrant, interactive parks for a day.
The community event is intended to reimagine spaces, foster community and business engagement and promote teambuilding, according to a news release from the city. The local event at Sugar Land Town Square will serve as a community hub where pop-up parks will take over the plaza and surrounding spaces.
Park(ing) Day will be a full day for teams planning to build a park, but the general public is welcome to attend the free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music, art, park programming, people’s choice voting, food vendors and face painting onsite for all to enjoy.
For more information on Parking Day, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parkingday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.