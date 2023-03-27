After a couple of days of so-so weather, Saturday turned out to be a spectacular day for Missouri City residents to take in the Edible Earth Fest.
The event, a partnership between the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Missouri City Green, the local nonprofit that promotes environmental friendliness. has been an annual staple for about six or seven years, said Paul Wierzbicki, the city's horticulturalist and one of the primary organizers.
Scores of people turned out to the Oyster Creek Trail, where the city's Edible Arbor Trail winds for about 1/1/2 miles, offering visitors free access to a variety of edible plants.
They also encountered several booths designed to teach people of all ages about various ways to help the environment, including ones about the water cycle, recycling, beneficial insects, composting and the like.
Perhaps the biggest draw to the event was the free trees and plants of several varieties that people were able to select and take home. The trees were provided by the city through a grant from HEB, said Angie Wierzbicki, Paul's wife and president of the Missouri City Green board.
Mike Walsh, one of the Texas Master Naturalists volunteers, said he expected that about 80-100 trees would be given away by the end of the event, which went from 9 a.m.-noon.
HEB also provide the fruit that people were able to take home with them.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 731, the Rosenberg-based Texas Master Naturalists Coastal Prairie Chapter (serving Fort Bend, Waller and Wharton Counties), and Missouri City-based Mu Kappa Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority were on hand to volunteer at the stations.
Among the Boy Scouts was Alex Shannar, 13, who helped pass out fruit to people.
"I need the service hours and this is fun," he said with a smile.
Zainab Momin attended with her daughter, Zahra, 3, who excitedly took in the information at the recycling educational station.
"She loves to learn about nature," Momin said, adding that Zahra had also enjoyed learning about the water cycle.
"It's great to see all the people out, and it's a beautiful day. This is amazing," she said.
This year's event also featured a photo contest in which people could submit photos based on several environmental themes online. Winning entries, voted on by attendees, were announced at the end of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.