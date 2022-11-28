The Texas Bar Foundation recently awarded Child Advocates of Fort Bend a $10,000 grant to support its work in court advocacy for children and youth met with child abuse or neglect, CAFB announced in a press release.
CAFB provides court advocacy for child victims in sex abuse and criminal cases and is the Guardian ad Litem appointed by the court in civil cases to advocate the best interest for children residing in foster care. CAFB has a staff of two Criminal Court Advocates for sex abuse cases and relies on hundreds of community volunteers to serve as court-appointed advocates (CASA Advocates) to fulfill this charge in family court and is one of the largest services we provide.
“Child victims of abuse often have the quietest voices and families are met with a lot of shame and uncertainty around the abuse and what happens next,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO of CAFB, said in the press release. “In our mission, court advocacy helps strengthen the voice of the child. We emotionally support youth in age-appropriate court orientation, knowing what to expect in the courtroom and testifying and serving as a liaison between the District Attorney’s office as trials progress for the duration of a case, however long. This is often a difficult journey for the child and can re-trigger their trauma when they must face their abuser sometimes after many months or years since their forensic interview. Our CASAs are justice warriors in civil cases for children in foster care who need someone advocating for their safety, wellbeing and permanency needs,” she added.
The agency’s 31st Annual Christmas Home Tour, which supports its programs for children, is set for December 9-10. Sponsorships of $100 - $10,000 are now available. For more information about the Tour or to sponsor go to https://www.cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at tsheridan@cafb.org.
Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.
