Texas Bar Foundation has awarded $31,292 to Fort Bend Women’s Center to provide legal representation for survivors of family violence, according to a press release from the center.
Fort Bend Women's Center, with the support of Chad Bridges, chief prosecutor for the Domestic Violence Division at the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office, working in conjunction with Fort Bend County Crime Response Team and Fort Bend County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team, will use the additional funding to assist in serving the needs of survivors of domestic violence.
Fort Bend Women’s Center, based in Richmond, helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children find safety and self-sufficiency. The center operates the only crisis hotline and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Fort Bend County. The hotline number is 281-342-HELP (4357).
Since 1980, Fort Bend Women's Center, has helped over 54,000 survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. All services are free of charge and open to all survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
"It is an honor to receive the funding from Texas Bar supporting FBWC's mission," executive director Vita Goodell said in the press release.
Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation.
