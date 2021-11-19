As Thanksgiving approaches, there are plenty of activities for Fort Bend County residents of all ages, persuasions, and passions to enjoy on the holiday itself and the week leading up to it.
One of the most prominent events in the area will be the Fort Bend Interfaith Community’s 6th annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service, which can be viewed virtually on the organization’s Facebook page beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The annual celebration will bring together representatives from 12 different faith communities in the county such as Christ Church Sugar Land, Congregation Beth El in Missouri City, Ismaili Council for the Southwestern United States, Hindus of Greater Houston, Sikh Community of Fort Bend County, and more.
This year’s theme will be “Together in Gratitude".
The event will feature readings, songs, poems, dances and prayers from 12 different faith communities including Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, Buddhist and Hindu.
For more information on the Fort Bend Interfaith Community and their mission, visit the organization’s website at fbictx.org/.
Children’s Discovery Center hosting holiday activities
The Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center at 198 Kempner St. in Sugar Land is hosting Great Gobbler WonderWeek, a full week of Thanksgiving-related activities from Nov. 23-27, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. Among the planned activities include creating woven paper placemats that can be taken home, turkey leg hats, fall wreaths, and thermoplastic creation at the museum’s science station.
Tickets for the events must be purchased online in advance at 1110.blackbaudhosting.com/1110/page.aspx?pid=196&tab=2&txobjid=b6bd7692-2c69-416a-ad10-983a2f2878f0. All those in attendance who are at least two years old will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Local Turkey Trots coming up fast
For those who may want to work off the pounds before stuffing their face with turkey, or those who simply love to exercise no matter the occasion, several local Turkey Trot walk and run events are back for 2021.
Sugar Land’s 36th annual Turkey Trot in the Sugar Creek neighborhood will kick off at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 25 with the Kids’ Mile for those 12 years old and younger, with the chip-timed five-mile race beginning at 7:45 a.m. and the 2.8-mile walk/jog at 8:15 a.m. Proceeds from the event will go to 11 area nonprofits including Fort Bend Rainbow Room, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, and more. Late registration is still available on Nov. 23-24. Tickets are $25 for the Kids’ Mile, $40 for the 5-mile timed run, and $35 for the family walk/jog. For more information or to register visit the race website at https://www.slfinishlinesports.com/sugar-land-surgical-turkey-trot.
The 3rd annual Pecan Grove Turkey Trot hosted by Fort Bend County nonprofit The Thankful Ones will take place Thanksgiving morning at 2438 Windmill Dr. in Richmond, beginning at 8 a.m. with the 5K trot immediately followed by the one-mile trot. For more information on the race and to register, interested participants can go to the event page at thethankfulones.org/events.html.
