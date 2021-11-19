One of a local nonprofit’s most prominent events is gearing up for another run this holiday season.
Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s annual Christmas Home Tour will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased online for $30 at cafb.org or Randall’s stores in Pecan Grove and Highway 6 in Sugar Land.
“By sponsoring or purchasing a Home Tour ticket, you can help us ensure that all child victims of abuse get the therapy and healing services they desperately need,” Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford said in a news release.
The release said homes for this year’s tours will be in Sienna, First Colony, Sweetwater and Hillcrest Estates in Richmond. After holding the tour virtually last year because of COVID-19 protocols, the event will be back in person this year, with sweets and dinner foods available from vendors at each home. Guests will also have the opportunity to snap a photo with Santa at one of the houses.
For more information on the home tour, residents can go to cafb.org/events/home-tour-2/. They can also contact events specialist Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or TSheridan@cafb.org.
