University Branch library seeks donations for Community Arts & Craft Supply Swap on Sept. 2

To encourage creativity and reduce waste through reusing and repurposing, Fort Bend County Libraries will host a Community Arts & Craft Supply Swap on Saturday, September 2, in Meeting Room 1 of the University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land on the UH campus.
Throughout August 31, crafters and artists are encouraged to clean out their craft closets and donate any unwanted craft/art supplies in good, usable condition. Materials should be brought to the 2nd-floor reference desk or to one of the weekly Craft Squad Socials, which take place every Friday from 2-4 p.m., at the library.
Crafters who bring their unused craft supplies by August 31 will receive special early access (10-11 a.m.) to the Craft Swap on September 2.
From 11 a.m.-noon on September 2, the Craft Swap is open to everyone, including those who did not contribute supplies during the donation period. This is an excellent way for anyone thinking about trying a new craft or hobby to pick up start-up materials without investing any money.
Examples of accepted craft supplies include yarn, stickers, buttons, fabric, unopened paint, brushes, knitting needles, crochet hooks, pens, markers, stamps, beads, scrapbooking materials, unused craft kits, and coloring books.
The Craft Squad meets weekly on Fridays, from 2-4 p.m., at the library. Anyone who enjoys crafts will have an opportunity to make new crafty friends, learn a new craft or two, and share tips, tricks, and resources with fellow crafters.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100).
