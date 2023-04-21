University Branch Library to host Earth Day film on April 24

In recognition of Earth Day, the “Reel Talk” film series at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will feature a documentary about environmentalism on Monday, April 24, from 6-8 p.m., in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land, on the UH campus.
The film to be shown is HBO’s Ice on Fire, a documentary about Earth’s escalating environmental crisis and the cutting-edge research underway to reduce global temperature rises and help save the planet’s life systems.
This documentary explores topics such as: carbon emissions, climate change, environmentalism, and global warming.
This film, which is rated PG, is available in FBCL’s Access Video on Demand digital collection and is being shown publicly with permission from Infobase.
Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver to attend this screening.
The movie screening is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
