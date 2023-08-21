University Branch library to host film on social networking dangers on Aug. 28

The “Reel Talk” film series at Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will feature a documentary about social networking on Monday, August 28, from 6-8 p.m., in Meeting Room 1 of the library, 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land on the UH campus.
The film to be shown is "The Social Dilemma". This documentary explores the dangerous impact of social networking, which can be used to manipulate and influence the public.
The documentary explores topics such as: technological addiction, mental health, fake news, propaganda, artificial intelligence, and psychological manipulation.
This Netflix film is rated PG-13. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver to attend this screening.
The movie screening is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
