University Branch Library to host program on Hispanic Texans on Sept. 23

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Fort Bend County Libraries’ University Branch Library will host a special presentation “The Under-Told History of Hispanic Texans” on Saturday, September 23, from 2-3:00 p.m., in Meeting Room 1 of the library, located at 14010 University Blvd in Sugar Land.
Fort Bend Museum site director Ana Alicia Acosta will discuss the contributions of Hispanic Texans from the beginning of Texas colonization. From the Tejano to the Chicano, learn about the individuals who garnered national attention, fought for social change, and became history-makers in Fort Bend County.
Acosta has been an active member of the American Alliance of Museums and the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, serving as the Markers & Research chairperson for the past three years. She is currently working on completing her master’s degree in Archival Studies and Digital Imaging from the University of North Texas.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the University Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
