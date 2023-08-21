VFW Post 942 to honor World War II hero Macario Garcia on Aug. 27

American Legion Post 942, based in Sugar Land, will host a reception honoring the late Macario Garcia, a former Sugar Land resident and a World War II recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the post, 311 Ulrich. Garcia was the first Ameeican of Mexican origin to receive the medal.
"Mr. Garcia passed away several years ago but we choose to honor his life and service to the country," the post said in a press release. "The public and all veterans, active and inactive, are invited to attend."
According to the Texas State Historical Association, Garcia was born on Jan. 2, 1920, in Villa de Castaño, Mexico, to Luciano and Josefa García, farm workers who raised ten children.
"In 1923 the family moved to Texas; they eventually settled in Sugar Land. Like the rest of his brothers and sisters, he contributed to the family's support by picking crops. He was working on the Paul Schumann Ranch near Sugar Land when he was drafted into the army on November 11, 1942. García distinguished himself on the battlefield. He was wounded in action at Normandy in June 1944, but after his recovery he rejoined his unit, Company B, First Battalion, Twenty-second Infantry Regiment, Fourth Infantry Division," the TSHA's profile states.
"On November 27, 1944, near Grosshau, Germany, he singlehandedly assaulted two German machine-gun emplacements that were blocking his company's advance. Wounded in the shoulder and foot, he crawled forward alone towards the machine-gun nests, killed six enemy soldiers, captured four, and destroyed the nests with grenades. Only after the company had secured its position did García allow himself to be evacuated for medical treatment. He was awarded the Medal of Honor with twenty-seven other soldiers at a White House ceremony on August 23, 1945, by President Harry S. Truman. García also received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Combat Infantryman's Badge, as well as the medal of Mérito Militar, the Mexican equivalent to the Medal of Honor, during a ceremony in Mexico City on January 8, 1946," the profile states.
Garcia received an honorable discharge and returned to Sugar Land, where he found that he had become a celebrity in the state. However, in September 1945, Garcia attracted media attention when he was refused service at a Richmond restaurant based on his race. When an outraged Garcia fought with the restaurant's owner, he was arrested and charged by police.
Public outrage over the incident ultimately led to the charge being dismissed, according to the TSHA.
"On June 25, 1947, García became an American citizen. He earned a high school diploma in 1951, and married Alicia Reyes on May 18, 1952. They raised three children. Like other GIs who returned from the war, García encountered many difficulties in finding employment. He eventually found a job as a counselor in the Veterans' Administration, and remained with the VA for the next twenty-five years. In 1970 García and his family moved to Alief. He died on December 24, 1972, in a car crash and was buried in the National Cemetery in Houston," the profile states.
"In 1981 the Houston City Council officially changed the name of Sixty-ninth Street to Macario García Drive. This 1½ mile thoroughfare runs through the heart of the city's east-side Mexican-American community. In 1983 Vice President George Bush dedicated Houston's new Macario García Army Reserve Center, and in 1994 a Sugar Land middle school was named in García's honor," according to the TSHA profile, which can be found at tshaonline.org.
