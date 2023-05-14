Wildlife photographer to share experiences at Missouri City branch library on May 20

Award-winning wildlife photographer Chris Narvaez will share his expertise and experience at a special program, “Wildlife Adventure Photography,” at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Missouri City Branch Library on Saturday, May 20, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library.
Narvaez will share his adventures capturing breathtaking wildlife images from around the world. He will provide tips on preparing for a photography trip, selecting equipment, taking action shots, and enhancing photographs. A member of the Fort Bend Photography Club, Narvaez specializes in action photographs of animals and birds.
Photographers of all experience levels, from amateur to seasoned professional, will gain insight into what it takes to capture an outstanding photograph.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
