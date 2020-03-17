County judge recommends closure of bars, restaurant restrictions

Following in line with other government officials in the Houston area and beyond, Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced updated community guidelines Monday night aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the region prepares for an increase in cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.
Effective Tuesday, county officials “strongly discourage” any gatherings of 10 or more people, including at places of worship. Employers are encouraged to take steps to limit close contact between workers, such as maximizing telecommuting and staggering the start and end times of shifts.
George also has recommended that all bars and clubs suspend service or at least reduce their hours and capacity “to decrease the number of people in a space at one time” and to allow for increased cleaning and disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces.
He also recommended that restaurants focus on delivery, takeout and drive-through services instead of sit-down dining. If restaurants do not follow that recommendation, they are encouraged to decrease seating capacity to 50 percent to allow for social distancing and to utilize electronic payments methods instead of handling cash and coins. Citizens are asked to go to restaurants in groups no larger than six.
“This situation requires all of us, including the young and healthy, to become more disciplined and vigilant,” the county said in outlining its updated guidelines. “We understand that these additional guidelines will impact day-to-day life, but COVID-19 is not the common cold. Each of us must make personal sacrifices if our community is going to remain healthy and intact.”
The guidelines are effective through April 1 or until otherwise noted.
For now, at least, Fort Bend County is taking a softer stance on bars and restaurants than neighboring Harris County and the City of Houston, which earlier Monday ordered that all bars and clubs be closed for at least 15 days beginning Tuesday. All Harris County restaurants are restricted to delivery, drive-through and takeout services during that time.
There already had been widespread school closures in the Houston area, which has had a total of about 30 COVID-19 cases, according to local officials. Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has reported nine cases.
According to the World Health Organization, which last week declared the outbreak a pandemic, there are more than 168,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 148 different countries, including nearly 1,700 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 6,600 deaths worldwide, with the elderly and those with underlying health conditions at the highest risk for serious complications.
“That is why we are asking the public, businesses, faith institutions, and residents of all ages to help us carry out even stronger preventative measures to protect our frontline emergency and medical personnel and those at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19,” the county said.
For a complete list of the updated community guidelines for Fort Bend County, visit https://www.fbchealth.org/updated-fort-bend-county-community-guidelines-for-covid-19/.
Comments
Ms. Maxwell says
I have a question, what provisions are being made for our homeless citizens?
LT says
What are you doing for them? No one is stopping you from giving your time, money or commodities.
LY says
What are doing for them? No one is stopping you from assisting them.
WW says
Well, do you think folks from Harris County are going to come to Ft Bend to enjoy our bars and restaurants and add to the spread of the virus! Dah!
Val says
I & about 8 others actually had plans to go to Sugar’s Cajun Cafe on Saturday.
Melinda says
Can corona virus live in food.
Shannon G. says
I like the way Fort Bend county is handling this by allowing businesses, restaurants and bars to remain open rather the “Iron Fist” approach by morons in Harris County.
Dan King says
Except the Harris county people will now come to Ft Bend. Don’t take a rocket scientist to figure that one out!!!!!!!!!
Wayne says
All schools in fort bend county are closed, and I have notice the library in fort bend are still open. Isn’t that a place that should be close to public. I love libraries, but the welcoming to all the people who have no where else to go to gather in a place could cause community spread.
Just saying..
S Woodard says
Fort Bend County needs to suspend all dining within restaurants immediately. Take out, curbside and drive through services are sufficient to feed the public. Please take this event seriously and avoid social interaction for the next 15 days. It is a small price to pay for the health of all members of our community. #FlattenTheCurve
JW says
Where are our mayors in all of this? I only see Houston’s mayor!! Does he speak for Richmond, Katy and Rosenberg also? If so then we should be able to vote for him.
Debbie Markesino says
“ Citizens are asked to going to restaurants in groups larger than six.”
Did you really mean not to go to restaurants unless there are more than six of you??!!
You need a better editor, I think!
Thomas Strauser says
I see that hardly any restaurants are following this by the looks of it a lunch time.
Should be a mandate in my opinion.
Richard says
Most restaurants that I drive by are ghost towns so the approach by the judge seems reasonable.