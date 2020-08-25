County officials advise residents to prepare for storms

With Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco advancing toward the Gulf Coast, the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management has begun its preparations for the coming storms.

Inclement weather may impact delivery of the Fort Bend Star.

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to stay east of the Houston area and cross the Texas-Louisiana state line at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to Monday projections from the National Hurricane Center, while Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast at 7 a.m. Thursday. Tropical Storm Laura is projected to gather speed and upgrade to a hurricane as it turns north toward the upper Texas Gulf Coast and Southwest Louisiana.

The City of Sugar Land announced in a news release Monday its plan to delay its Healthcare Heroes Week, which was supposed to start Tuesday, until September. Among the activities planned for Healthcare Heroes Week were hospital drive-by parades.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for a federal emergency declaration from FEMA to provide “emergency protective measures assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support at 75 percent federal funding” was approved by President Donald Trump on Monday, according to a news release from the governor.

As of Monday, Fort Bend County had not been named part of the mandatory evacuation zone along the Texas Gulf Coast. Abbott did not declare the county a disaster area, but his disaster order included neighboring Harris County, Brazoria County and Galveston County.

However, the county also advises those living in a low-lying area with a history of flooding, or in a structure unable to withstand winds greater than 75 mph or those unable to be without electricity for an extended period of time, to consider a voluntary evacuation.

The county has been designated as a “pass-through” county for coastal communities to evacuate via the primary routes of Highway 6 and Highway 36.

Officials recommend that county residents put together an emergency kit with drinking water and food for at least three days, as well as soap, hand sanitizer, and masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For additional resources, visit https://fbcoem.org/.