County officials, charities organize relief efforts for Hurricane Laura victims

Shortly after Hurricane Laura made landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border Aug. 27, the Fort Bend County Emergency Management Services team mobilized, along with several other EMS departments from across the Greater Houston area and the state to help provide medical services to those affected by the record-setting storm.

In addition, Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Houston-based Minaret Foundation organized several donation and collection events to benefit those displaced by Hurricane Laura.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ several area branches, including those in Richmond, Rosenberg, Sienna and Sugar Land, held drives for non-perishable food, water, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, medical and personal hygiene supplies and pet food, among other items.

The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has links on its website to donate to the dioceses in Southeast Texas and Lake Charles, La.

The archdiocese is also accepting water donations to be delivered to Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For those looking to volunteer or make a contribution to Hurricane Laura relief efforts, the Louisiana-based Cajun Navy is looking for volunteers, and Houston-based Crowdsource Rescue also seeks volunteers and donations

The American Red Cross and Global Giving are other vetted disaster relief organizations, and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is taking in lost or displaced animals and also accepts donations.