County seeking community input on COVID-19

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is seeking community input through an online survey as the county deals with the increased impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The county said in a Tuesday news release that George is soliciting resident feedback for an upcoming executive order relating to the COVID-19 response.

Residents can find the survey link at fortbendcountynews.info/.

“As the coronavirus moves through our country, we here in Fort Bend Country are doing our part to slow the spread and protect as many lives as possible. But I know many of you are frustrated with what you’re hearing from the government in DC and Austin,” George said. “I want to give you, the citizen, the opportunity to have input in my decisions to protect our community. This survey is a great way to hear from you about how you are coping and how we can help you.”

Fort Bend had 163 confirmed cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus as of Tuesday, with two deaths – a man and woman, both in their 70s with underlying medical conditions.