Additional relief available for small businesses

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

Small businesses still reeling from financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have another chance to get some relief.

On Dec. 8, Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved another round of relief for the area’s small business community. Qualified applicants can be granted up to $25,000 while funds last, according to an alert from the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

To apply, a business must meet the following criteria:

Have at least one employee and made at least $25,000 in revenue in 2019

Show financial impact as a direct result of COVID-19

Incurred any expenses/losses since April 3

Businesses may use the grant funding for expenses such as mortgage and rental payments, personal protective equipment (PPE), payroll and inventory costs.

Applications for the latest round of relief were available beginning Friday morning. For more information on the grant program or to apply, visit fortbendcounty.com/grants/.