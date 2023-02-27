Lobbying lawmakers can by a hard day's work.
That truism was on full display last Thursday as a large contingent of people from Fort Bend County and environs traveled to Austin to take part in Fort Bend County Day at the Texas Capitol.
The event was co-sponsored by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, and the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the Katy Area Chamber, the Fulshear-Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Needville Chamber of Commerce, collectively known as the Fort Bend County Business Collaborative, along with a host of corporate sponsors. The event is a longtime fixture held every two years when the Texas Legislature is in session.
A chartered bus set out at 6:30 a.m. from the Safari Texas Ranch event center, filled with people who were set to meet with legislators on a set of topics that are the focuses of the collaborative's legislative agenda for the biennium: local control, public safety, economic development, healthcare, education and workforce, and infrastructure. Others traveled to the capital on their own.
Winding through a fog-shrouded central Texas landscape, the bus made good time, arriving in Austin about an hour earlier than planned to make it way to The Austin Club, an ornate 1878 building that originally served as the city's opera house. There, the crown mingled in an expansive banquet hall before the main program began.
Following opening remarks from Fort Bend County Judge KP George, attendees heard from Glenn Hamer, president of the Texas Association of Business, who made the case for legislation. both at the state and federal level, he said would protect and expand the state's reputation as a good place to do business.
That was followed by a luncheon panel discussion among a bipartisan group of legislators who serve Fort Bend County: Republican Sen. Lois Kolhorst, Republican Rep. Jacey Jetton, Democratic Rep. Ron Reynolds, Republican Rep. Gary Gates, and Democratic Rep. Suleman Lalani. Three other scheduled legislators - Republican Sen. Joan Huffman, Democratic Senator Borris Miles, and Republican Rep. Stan Kitzman, who unable to attend.
Each of the legislators laid out their own priorities for the session. While much of the discussion fell along traditional partisan lines, there were evident areas of agreement. Some of those included creating a path to citizenship for DREAMERS while also enhancing border security and expanding education programs.
Republican Gates was quite vociferous about a bill he is sponsoring, HB 2615, designed to allow public school district to provide vocational education programs that "provide eligible high school students and educational training under a plan for the issuance of a high school diploma and the application of certain student-based allotments under the public school finance system."
Kolkurst and Jetton spoke at length about one of the most contentious bills so far, SB 147, which would prohibit the purchase of real estate by certain people and entities from a group of countries deemed antagonistic to the United States: China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill has drawn widespread condemnation from Democrats and immigration advocates - including a protest at the Fort Bend County Courthouse led by County Judge KP George - as well as coverage in national media.
Kolhurst, the bill's primary author, said that the bill is still being modified and would allow for permanent legal residents of those countries to purchase real estate. She said the reasoning behind the bill are valid national security concerns that have been echoed by officials in the Biden Administration.
Lelani, a Pakistani-American and one of the first two Muslims elected to the Texas House, said he was heartened that the bill is still being modified to allay the concerns of immigrant communities.
After the panel discussion, the attendees broke into several groups to head to the Capitol to meet with legislators about their particular priorities. While some traveled to the complex by bus, many took advantage of a brief period of sunny (if somewhat windy) weather to walk to to the Capitol, current encased in scaffolding during a major renovation project.
Among them was the Education and Workforce contingent, comprised of the superintendents and some board members of Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD, as well as representatives of area community colleges and some corporate representatives. They were led by Jim Rice, a business man and former longtime member of the Fort Bend ISD board and a past president of the Teas Association of School Boards.
Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck was joined by FBSID Board President Kristen Malone and Position 3 member Rick Garcia. They were to advocate on behalf of the board's own legislative priorities (which Whitbeck laid out to reporters in January), which focus on enhancing state's the per-pupil allotment, creating a "level playing field" with charter schools, and especially on opposing a proposal for creating direct education vouchers to parents, which public school systems believe would be very detrimental.
The voucher program is a long-sought goal of many Republican legislators, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, although it has faced blowback from Republicans in rural districts.
Their first step was the somewhat cramped office of Gary Gates in the below-ground Capitol Extension, who greeted the contingent wearing a long-sleeved work shirt and blue jeans. As vice-chair of both the House Resolutions Calendar Committee and the Urban Affairs Committee, Gates wields a great deal of influence over what legislation might ultimately make its way to a floor vote.
Gates and his visitors spoke at great length about his bill geared toward enhancing vocational education. The contingent was especially interested in hearing whether it would include a component for participation for private industry. He told them it was explicitly meant for that, as it is private employers in the construction trades who are most vocal about the need for employees who already have some level of proficiency.
When Whitbeck asked Gates, a strongly conservative Republican, about his views on vouchers, he gave them a surprising answer: he is not particularly in favor of them, although he didn't explicitly say he would actively oppose them.
The group's next stop was the much more spacious and ornate office of Ron Reynolds, a corner office on the fourth floor of the Capitol. A progressive Democrat, Reynolds spoke at length about his desire to protect public education.
When Whitbeck told him of Gates's remarks regarding vouchers, Reynolds was pleasantly surprised. But he gave them some sobering insight. He said he expected the vouchers program to easily pass through the Patrick-controlled Senate, although it might run into some trouble in the House, including among rural Republicans. If it passes in both houses it would go to a conference committee, where its final form would be uncertain.
"This is going to be a bloody civil war," Reynolds said.
The contingent next made its way to the office of Jacey Jetton. He wasn't there, but the group did hold a long meeting with legislative aide Jason Haug, who took extensive notes about their concerns. Suleman Lalani. the fourth legislator the group hopes to meet, was also unavailable.
With the day winding down, the group made it way to the waiting bus, where it took the contingent to a reception with members of the legislature and their staffs at the Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel. After a couple of hours of mingling over drinks and finger-foods, the exhausted group climbed aboard the bus again for the long trek back to Fort Bend County.
