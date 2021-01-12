Authorities ask for public’s help finding robbery suspect

By Landan Kuhlmann

The FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force and the Sugar Land Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for a December bank robbery in Sugar Land.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 white or Middle Eastern man with a thin build, according to police. Authorities said he weighs approximately 120-130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, gray pants, brown dress shoes and a blue surgical mask.

A Dec. 30 news release from SLPD said the man entered the Bank of Texas located at 15245 N. Southwest Fwy. just before noon Dec. 18. Upon entering, police said he immediately walked toward the teller station, handed the teller a note that threatened harm and demanded money.

He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark-colored Honda Accord with a spoiler on the trunk of the car, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his potential whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477 or submit tips online at fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com.