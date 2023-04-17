Bapst named new Fort Bend County homeland security and emergency management director

With the annual hurricane season beginning June 1, Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Monday officially named Greg Bapst, who had been serving as the county's interim homeland security and emergency management director, to the permanent position.
Bapst had been with the Office Homeland Security & Emergency Management since 2021, first as an emergency management specialist and then deputy manager. He was tapped for the interim role in January, after Fort Bend County Commissioners without comment accepted the resignation of the former EOC coordinator, Mark Flathouse, tendered in January. The reason for Flathouse's resignation was not made public.
During a press conference at the county's year-old Emergency Operations Center in Richmond, George said Bapst emerged as the best choice to lead Fort Bend's emergency operations after an extensive search to fill the permanent slot.
“Greg has a wealth of experience and an enthusiastic outlook for the safety of residents and businesses in our county along with the ability to engage with our internal departments, the public, private sector partners, local, state, and federal agencies,” George said in a news release.
Prior to joining Fort Bend County, Babst served for 24 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served as a chief warrant officer, as well as being a Surf & Rescue Boat Coxswain, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Tactical Deployment Team Lead, a member of the Maritime Security Response Team West, and part of the National Incident Management Deployment Team, according to the release.
Additionally, Babst is a Coast Guard training officer and has experience in law enforcement, HAZMAT, first aid, high-risk training, weapons, tactical elements, and small boat operations in all types of weather. He served as a Coast Guard first responder in more than 1,000 cases in the maritime realm as the on-scene coordinator for various types of cases.
“I’m excited about this new role, and I look forward to continuing to build this response team,” Babst said in the release. “I want to thank all the department heads in the county for their support and our First Responders, EMS, the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, ESDs, the leadership, and all the stakeholders within the county who have supported us as we have built-out this response team. My goal is to be a value and responsive proactive multiplier for all coordination during all hazards in this county.”
At the press conference, both Bapst and George emphasized that the role of the emergency operations department has become increasingly important has the county has grown in population.
They urged Fort Bend County residents to follow the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management on its social media sites and at the website, where they can sign up for emergency alerts.
