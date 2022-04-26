Stability or change? How do we solve the exodus of teachers from the profession? What should be done with federal money for education?
Voters will face a host of existential questions about the future of Fort Bend ISD when they vote May 7 on two trustee positions.
Whereas for many years, school district races might have flown under the radar, FBISD’s board has become somewhat acquainted with controversy in recent months, exacerbated by the pandemic and national talking points about racism and LGBTQ issues.
And these trustee races have proven no different.
The open Position 7 race features David Hamilton, a commercial insurance agent; Orjanel Lewis, an attorney; and Shell McClure, a truck driver, squaring off to replace board President Dave Rosenthal, who opted not to seek reelection.
And the Position 3 race features longtime incumbent Jim Rice against challenger Rick Garcia, an IT project manager.
Of the two races, the Position 7 one has been somewhat more heated, with Hamilton recently coming under fire for some of his social media posts and debates over some of the national talking points.
Hamilton, for his part, blamed State Rep. Ron Reynolds for bringing politics into an ostensibly nonpartisan race. But Hamilton also pointed to Republican wins on school boards in Virginia as an example of where Fort Bend should be headed.
“With my social media posts, I have been critical of both parties,” he said. “If someone had had the agenda of painting me as someone, on the far left, I think they could have just as easily cherry-picked tweets where I was critical of (Donald) Trump, (Greg) Abbott or statewide Republican candidates.”
Tweets include one accusing Democrats of trying to “sexualize kindergarteners” because of their opposition to a Florida bill restricting teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grades, according to a Houston Public Media article.
While distancing himself from some of the criticism against him, Hamilton did say he thought some of the national conservative issues, such as opposition to critical race theory, were issues worth focusing on in Fort Bend County as well.
“The national issues, once they pop up in Florida or wherever else, are also coming here,” he said. “In many ways, the district has done a good job keeping those things out. But that’s one of the reasons I’m running.”
Hamilton’s opponents, McClure and Lewis, both distanced themselves from the partisan politics that drew headlines to the race in recent weeks.
“I hate it,” Lewis said. “I just want to stay focused on what matters, which is the kids and ensuring they get the best education.”
McClure said she was inspired to run because she felt increasingly distant from decisions on the board, and wanted to feel confident in the district’s direction as the parent of eight children.
“There are a lot of serious issues the district must address,” she said. “It’s growing, you see new developments showing up every day. And there’s a lot going on that isn’t making a lot of sense to me.”
In the district’s other race, Rice told the Star he decided to run for reelection, in part, to give voters the option for some board stability.
“Knowing what I know, that we have a lot of team building to do, I decided I had to run one more time, to help unite the board and team of eight,” Rice said.
Essentially, after several years of a consistent board and leadership under former superintendent Charles Dupre, the board of trustees has changed significantly in the last few years and the district also has a new superintendent in Christie Whitbeck, Rice said.
As a result, it would be good to maintain one voice on the board who has been around for awhile, he said.
Of the two races, the Position 3 contest seems comparatively quiet.
While Rice positioned himself as the stabilizing force on the board, Garcia told the Star he was running as a fresh face and someone with an understanding of changes the district needs to make.
“I have nothing against my opponent,” he said. “All respect to him for serving for 12 years, but it’s time for a new perspective.”
Garcia began his career as an educator and his wife still works as a teacher, he said.
Some of the issues the district must address include funding shortages and the quick exodus of teachers from the profession, Garcia said.
“I’m running as a voice of reason,” Garcia said.
Rice, meanwhile, said he understood the desire for change, but that residents shouldn’t be so quick to tear down what has worked for years.
“If you wish to make a positive impact in classrooms across the district, you must learn how to function in your role as a trustee,” he said. “Nothing happens unless collectively the board is working together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.