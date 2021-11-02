Missouri City voters late Tuesday night gave resounding wins to both incumbent city councilmember Jeffrey L. Boney and the city’s first bond referendums since 2014 – a signal they might be happy with the direction of the current administration.
Boney defeated his challenger Everett Land with more than 1,236 votes, or 78.4 percent, compared to his opponent’s 339 votes, or 21.5 percent, according to complete but unofficial numbers from Fort Bend County.
“I just really want to thank the citizens of the city, especially those in District B, for choosing to support a candidate that has the vision to move the city forward,” Boney said. “I believe that vision and track record resonated with voters.”
Voters also passed all three ballot propositions totaling $85 million by wide margins. More than 73 percent of residents voted in favor of Proposition A; some 4,157 residents voted for Proposition B – about 67.5 percent; and 69 percent of voters supported Proposition C, according to complete but unofficial numbers from Harris and Fort Bend counties.
The results are complete, aside from provisional ballots, said John Oldham, the Fort Bend County elections administrator. Late absentee and outstanding military ballots won’t be counted until Nov. 8, if there are any, Oldham said.
“I truly believe our voters are tuned in and engaged with what’s going on in our city,” Boney said of Tuesday’s results in both his and the ballot proposition elections. “I believe the election results from yesterday evening prove that. We have infrastructure needs and the fact that all the residents voted for the bonds shows they believe in the needs for the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.