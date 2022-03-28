A women’s lingerie store is suing the city of Missouri City, asserting the city acted wrongly when it denied the company a permit to open for business.
Attorneys for Cindie’s last week filed a lawsuit against the city in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, seeking a judge’s ruling that would force the city to provide a certificate of occupancy for the store planned for 6302 State Highway 6.
Representatives for the city declined to comment about the lawsuit, explaining they don’t comment on ongoing litigation.
The legal manuever was the latest step in an ongoing dispute between the women’s lingerie chain and Missouri City over the definition of a sexually-oriented business. City inspectors in December deemed Cindie’s to be a sexually-oriented business – a categorization that would require the business to seek a rezoning request if company officials ever hoped to open in their desired location.
Cindie’s has argued that it is not a sexually-oriented business, and that the city’s definition is being applied differently to different businesses.
Attorneys for the city, meanwhile, have argued that Cindie’s was a sexually-oriented business, citing the company’s website and the fact that no one under age 18 is allowed to visit as evidence.
The lawsuit comes after a city zoning board of adjustment and appeals rejected Cindie’s request to reverse the city’s earlier decision, which rejected the company’s certificate of occupancy.
