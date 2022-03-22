City Manager Charles “Tink” Jackson hasn’t even been in the Missouri City job long enough to receive a 90-day assessment, but already things are starting to look a little different at city hall.
New communications director Tara Powdrill Crain began work just last week, the newest of several administrative hires Jackson has made since arriving on the job in December. Crain will be joined by two additional hires by next week, Jackson said.
“Half of our leadership team is here, and the other half will arrive next week,” Jackson said. “We have lots of great ideas between us. People are going to start noticing new programs and things that we are doing.”
After several years of tumult inside the city administration and a city council often making decisions in tight 4-3 votes, Mayor Robin Elackatt is hopeful that Missouri City government has turned a corner.
“People are getting along better,” Elackatt said. “Are we perfect? No, not yet. But once the city’s leadership team is in place, we’re going to have a retreat with council and senior leadership. That’s something I’m looking forward to in April. There, I hope we can set boundaries and the tone for the city team going forward.”
Both Jackson and Elackatt in conversations with the Fort Bend Star were circumspect in discussing the state of the city, saying it was still too early to make definitive claims. But they both agreed that their hope for the city involved stabilizing city leadership and giving residents reliable faces moving forward.
“There’s been a lot of revolving doors the last couple of years,” Jackson said. “And the council has made clear they want that to stop. So, we’re trying to get things in the right place, so we don’t have all those issues – in two, three, four years from now, it’s going to be the same faces. We want to improve the process.”
The city council in December unanimously approved hiring Jackson as the city’s next city manager, bringing an end to a search that began shortly after then-city manager Odis Jones was fired in a 5-2 vote in April 2021.
The city manager spot in Missouri City had become something of a revolving door in recent years. Before Jones’ firing, the council also ousted Anthony Snipes from the position in February 2020 in a 4-3 vote. Bill Atkinson had been serving as the city’s interim city manager during the search that led to Jackson’s hiring.
But in recent months, city leaders have grown optimistic that conditions are more stable. Many 4-3 votes have since shifted into 6-1 and 7-0 votes, Elackatt said.
And since his arrival, Jackson has gone about reorganizing the city’s administrative team to better aid the community, he said.
“One thing that was obvious to me was the fact that our organization structure dated back to 2006, when the city had 160 employees and a population of about 35,000 to 36,000 people,” Jackson said. “Now, we’re way bigger, with just about 410 staff members. So, that structure wasn’t as conducive.”
Rather than maintain an administration consisting of a city manager with two assistant city managers, Jackson instead created a true deputy manager and beneath that position three chief officers, he said.
“The entire concept is meant to ensure we break down control, and everyone can stay more focused on their departments,” Jackson said.
Three members of the previous administration’s staff are no longer with the city, but everyone else has remained, Jackson said.
In addition to Crain, Jackson brought on Paula Ryan and David Jordan and promoted Sedrick Cole from IT director up to chief information officer, Jackson said.
The big hope is that this new organization will give city employees more time to interact directly with the community, Jackson said.
Both Elackatt and Jackson were confident that, with more stable leadership, the potential of Missouri City with its diversity and culture would shine into the future, they said.
“Missouri City is a great city,” Elackatt said. “It’s the most diverse in the county, and has a lot of potential. That’s what we should be working toward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.