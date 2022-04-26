Fort Bend County administrators have set a timeline that should see access to online court records returned to all residents by mid-summer, County Clerk Laura Richard said last week.
“We understand the desire for it to all be back out there,” she said. “We know there’s a pent-up demand. And we want to accommodate that as quickly as possible.”
County records staff recently met with the vendor for the court records website, a Plano-based firm called Tyler Technologies, and came up with the timeline that should see access restored by mid-summer if all goes according to plan, Richard said.
Officials with the company, meanwhile, declined to comment about the matter, saying they only discuss technical items with clients.
“A local administrator is the best source of information for updates on their specific records availability,” said Karen Shields, a spokesperson for the company.
County officials have been dealing with a glitch to the court records website for several months now, at least since 2021, Richard said.
Staff first noticed the glitch while conducting a quality check after a software upgrade and discovering that, under the new system, viewers could potentially see certain private information that is supposed to be redacted, she said. That included social security numbers, home addresses and the names of juveniles, she said.
The issue became more publicly-discussed in recent weeks as Richard and District Clerk Beverly McGrew Walker released a statement saying that, for the time being, the only people with access to online court records would be attorneys or other agents of the court.
In follow-up conversations with the Star, however, both public officials vowed that the end goal was to restore access for everyone.
As it stands, residents can view some information about court cases online, but specific court documents haven’t been available as they were previously, Richard said. Residents interested in documents can, however, contact county staff to receive documents that are legally public, she said.
