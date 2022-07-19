As temperatures last week spiked across Texas, the state’s power grid operator twice called for residents and businesses to conserve power to prevent statewide outages.
Within Fort Bend County, the move led some residents to remember with anxiety the freeze in February 2021 that left many without power for days, and the county briefly closed offices to aid the call for energy conservation.
“Today, we need your help for Texas,” County Judge KP George wrote in a July 13 post on social media. “Please turn the thermostats up, delay running major appliances and conserve power.”
The day George wrote that post was the second day last week that officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked state residents to conserve power.
Later that day, George authorized all county facilities to close to help limit the strain on the energy grid, according to a news release.
George told county department heads to limit energy consumption by asking all employees to end their work an hour early, according to the release.
“We have a major heat emergency in our state right now and the main concern I have is for the safety and well-being of our Fort Bend County residents,” George said. “I don’t want any of our residents to be without power while we are experiencing these extreme temperatures.”
The first step ERCOT takes when the stability of the state’s power grid is threatened is to ask people to reduce their power usage, according to an article in Texas Tribune. Tight grid conditions in recent years have become a source of anxiety for residents, according to the article.
During the February winter storm, about 46,000 megawatts of power dropped off the state’s power grid via multiple sources, according to ERCOT. About 60 percent of what failed, or some 28,000 megawatts, was via thermal generators – coal, gas and nuclear. About 18,000 was lost via renewable energy.
