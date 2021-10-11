Ever since Leonard Scarcella – the longest-serving mayor in America before his death in June 2020 – eliminated the tax in 1995, the city has generated revenue primarily through sales tax, permits and other fees, contrary to the vast majority of Texas cities.

That fact has become a point of pride for many Staffordians, with the city’s own tagline declaring itself the “city with no city property taxes,” and has helped draw many businesses to town over the years.

But in recent months, a growing number of current and former elected leaders have sounded alarm bells over the state of Stafford’s financial well-being, arguing that if major changes don’t come soon, the council may have no choice but to ask for a property tax to pay for more than $36 million in outstanding capital projects.