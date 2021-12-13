The name that has adorned the baseball stadium for the Sugar Land Skeeters will continue to do so for more years to come after a recent agreement.
Constellation and the Houston Astros entered an agreement in late November for the long-term extension of the naming rights for Constellation Field, the home ballpark for the Skeeters, who are the Astros’ Triple-A minor league affiliate.
“Constellation has been a great supporter of baseball and the Sugar Land community since the stadium was built in 2012 and we are excited to be able to announce our continued partnership,” Creighton Kahoalii, the Astros’ senior vice president of affiliate business operations, said in a news release.
Constellation spokesperson David Snyder declined to disclose the financial details or length of the extension, but did say negotiations began in the summer of 2019 as the original agreement was set to expire. Skeeters General Manager Tyler Stamm and spokesperson Ryan Posner both declined further comment for this story.
Constellation has held naming rights to the Skeeters’ 7,700-seat ballpark since its inception in 2012. The deal was slightly delayed due to needing to navigate some “complexities” such as the transfer of ownership and affiliation movement when the Skeeters officially became an Astros affiliate last year, according to Snyder, but ultimately got done.
“Negotiations were always positive, we always planned to extend our relationship, and the Skeeters always wanted us back,” he said.
Also as part of the agreement, Constellation and Sugar Land will continue their support of the nonprofit Candlelighters with annual on-field specialty jersey auctions. Candlelighters provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer.
“Constellation Field has been at the center of the Sugar Land community for the past decade, and we look forward to continuing to support Sugar Land and the greater Houston community," Constellation president of national retail business Mark Huston said.
