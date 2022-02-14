Fort Bend County is continuing its public fight against sex trafficking, with the District Attorney’s Office last week holding a news conference to announce that three separate sting operations had netted more than 40 arrests on sex-related charges.
The district attorney’s office was one of several Houston-area law enforcement agencies to collaborate with the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance on operations in October and November 2021 as well as January that netted 41 arrests, according to the office.
“These operations are designed to reduce the demand for prostitution, thereby reducing the number of victims of human trafficking,” said Mark Hanna, chief of the special crimes division for the county.
The vast majority of those arrested – about 30 people – have been charged with solicitation of prostitution, said Wesley Wittig, spokesperson for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement officers last week declined to release the names of those arrested in the final operation, arguing they were part of an ongoing investigation.
The news conference came shortly after Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved new regulations aimed at stopping illegal massage parlors that offer sexual services.
Both moves are part of a longstanding effort to crack down on the illegal businesses.
County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson, who helped spur the new regulations, was also present at last week’s news conference and said while the new regulations played no role in the three operations, they would be used moving forward.
Essentially, before the new ordinances, law enforcement might arrest someone on prostitution charges, but now county attorneys will have the tools to try to shut down related businesses in civil court, Smith-Lawson said.
