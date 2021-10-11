Fort Bend County has added $2 million in federal funding to a program that has already helped cover some childcare costs for more than 300 families.
County Judge KP George last week announced he’d added additional funding to the program, under which qualified families can receive a voucher for up to $500 for as many as three children per family, according to the county. The voucher can be used at childcare facilities in the county that are licensed and participating. It is a one-time voucher.
The county initially set about $250,000 aside for the program in March 2020, shortly after the federal government passed the first stimulus package related to the coronavirus pandemic.
That funding has already gone to support more than 300 families and paid for childcare for more than 500 children, according to George.
Applicants must be Fort Bend County residents, must have a child under 13 years old and must meet other income criteria and seen a loss of income because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to receive a voucher, according to the county. The county opened a portal for new applicants on Monday at https://www.coronavirusfortbend.gov/community-resources/education-and-childcare-resources/childcare-voucher-program/.
