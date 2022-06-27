The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is gearing up for another year, and the organization recently released the live entertainment lineup for this year’s event.
Eight musical acts will take the stage during the fair’s run from Sept. 23-Oct. 2, according to a news release from the organization, and includes musical genres such as Texas country, traditional country, and Latin music.
Headlining the entertainment lineup is Texas country star Kevin Fowler, who will be making his fifth appearance at the Fort Bend County Fair, while Beasley native Jon Stork will return for a second straight year. Sammy Kershaw will also perform, as will Latino band Secretto, which hails from Edinburg.
"Our fair's entertainment lineup brings great artists who will deliver a good time,” 2022 Fort Bend County Fair president Chase Raska said. “We are ready to have a full fair, with family fun, and enjoy the live concerts and all the fair has to offer.”
Below is the full lineup for this year’s event. For more information on the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo, visit its website at fortbendcountyfair.com/.
2022 Fort Bend County Entertainment lineup
Friday, Sept. 23 - Giovannie & the Hired Guns
Saturday, Sept. 24 - Kevin Fowler
Sunday, Sept. 25 - Secretto
Wednesday, Sept. 28 - Carson Jeffrey
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Jon Stork
Friday, Sept. 30 - Shenandoah
Saturday, Oct. - Sammy Kershaw
Sunday, Oct. 2 - Bellamy Brothers
