Both on paper and in person, the difference between two proposed pathways for Segment C of the Grand Parkway project seem slight. In fact, all that separates them is a stretch of FM 762 running past the George Ranch Historical Park in the mostly undeveloped southeastern stretch of Fort Bend County.
No matter how similar all the farmland along the road might look to passersby, officials with the George Foundation say they are worried that recent decisions by the county commissioners could mean property owned by the nonprofit will one day be worth $500 million less than anticipated, according to Roger Adamson, chief executive officer for the foundation.
The George Foundation is currently at odds with the commissioners court and a The Woodlands-based developer in a high-stakes battle over the future of the Grand Parkway – a project that could one day bring immense benefit to the entire region amid Houston’s ongoing sprawl.
The path of the Grand Parkway had been set to pass through land owned by the foundation until commissioners recently shifted course and moved the planned path through property owned by the developer. The foundation accuses the commissioners of acting in a short-sighted manner, prioritizing the short-term benefits of a developer bringing quick homes and business that might spur faster development on the Grand Parkway to the greater benefits that would come if the valuable land went to the George Foundation, which could pass on much of the financial benefit to county charities.
“We think this is incredibly short-sighted,” Howard Cohen, a Houston attorney who’s been working with the George Foundation, said of the commissioners’ recent decisions.
Representatives for the developer, Signorelli Company, meanwhile, object to many of the foundation’s claims.
Segment C of the Grand Parkway won’t happen without the region first having the requisite homes and traffic necessary to justify such a big expenditure, said Danny Signorelli, president and CEO of the company.
And rather than being blindsided as the George Foundation suggests, the county’s current proposed pathway for the Grand Parkway is the result of a yearslong process, Signorelli said.
“I don’t know why there’s a beef at all,” Signorelli said. “They act like this happened last second, but we each had the opportunity to present our positions.”
In the beginning
The Grand Parkway is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area that has been under construction since 1994. Segment C of the project would add 26 miles of a four-lane toll road from State Highway 288 in Brazoria County up to State Highway 59 in Sugar Land, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
Ever since 2013, the state, the county and several federal agencies have had an agreement in place on the path for Segment C – a path that would take the highway through George Foundation land, Adamson said. That proposed path is called the Record of Decision (ROD).
“The George Foundation did participate in those discussions,” Adamson said. “It’s good to get the road built, and we also owned almost 70 percent of the land they would need to do it.”
But while the Record of Decision has stood on TxDOT’s website as the proposed pathway for Segment C of the Grand Parkway, the county had a slightly different path listed in its thoroughfare plan – a path that would take the toll road through land recently acquired by The Woodlands-based Signorelli Company, Adamson said.
The commissioners court in 2020 voted to amend its thoroughfare plan to match the Record of Decision path, according to the George Foundation. But more recently, commissioners reversed themselves again to bring the plan back through Signorelli property, Cohen said.
Commissioners also reached an agreement with the developer under which the county waived its right to immunity from suit, Cohen said.
“This all raises the question of, why?” Cohen asked.
Grand potential
Danny Signorelli said his development company is the perfect vehicle to ensure that Segment C of the Grand Parkway is built quickly, bringing benefit to the entire region, including the George Foundation.
Essentially, other segments of the toll road have been funded through bonds, and the county would need some development to secure those, he said.
The competing visions for the area speak to the value the land might one day have with a major thoroughfare stretching through it.
The Grand Parkway holds immense promise for the county and the region, along with both the developer and the foundation, according to Jeffrey Wiley, the president and CEO of the Greater Fort Bend Economic Development Council.
“Between the George Foundation and the Signorelli tracts, there are over 20,000 acres of master planned community development available for future growth,” Wiley said. “Master planned communities have been the foundation of low density, high amenity, quality growth for Fort Bend County for the last four decades. These two landowners can continue this positive element of quality growth for the next four decades and beyond. However, for this to happen, it will take mobility and access through transportation corridor development that overcomes the bottleneck presented by the Brazos River.”
According to one analysis by HireAHelper, Fort Bend County is the second fastest-growing county in the United States. Between 2015 and 2020, the county’s population increased from about 715,260 to 839,706 residents, according to the report.
Representatives for Signorelli last month announced that work would soon begin on Austin Point – a 4,700-acre master planned community near the proposed Segment C that would one day add 14,000 homes to the county.
The George Foundation, meanwhile, relies on an asset base comprising oil and gas, real estate and investments to generate money to sustain the foundation along with charities across the county, Adamson said. The foundation is one of the biggest landowners in Fort Bend County with roughly 21,000 acres, he said.
As it stands currently, Segment C of the Grand Parkway will one day intersect with the Fort Bend Tollway, and that will be a significant boon to whoever’s land that sits on, Adamson said.
“The foundation estimates the future value of the key intersection to be in excess of $500 million,” Adamson said.
The why
So, why did Fort Bend County commissioners elect to switch the pathway of the Grand Parkway back onto Signorelli property? Foundation officials asked.
The move could complicate the timeline for completing that construction, because the Record of Decision path has been environmentally cleared, while the new path has not, Cohen said.
Danny Signorelli, meanwhile, argues both his company and the George Foundation had the opportunity to present their visions to the commissioners court, and county leaders simply elected for his plan.
The Signorelli Company began closing on the land in January 2019, and both the foundation and the developer met with county officials in September 2020 to discuss their vision for the area, he said.
Signorelli also questioned some of the foundation’s claims, such as the worth of their land, and the argument that it would be difficult to achieve environmental clearance under the thoroughfare plan.
County commissioners have largely declined to get into specificsRepresentatives for both County Judge KP George and Commissioner Vincent Morales declined to comment about their recent actions.
Calls to commissioners Grady Prestage and Ken DeMerchant went unreturned as of Monday afternoon.
Commissioner Andy Meyers, the lone member of the court to respond to requests for comment, last week expressed frustration about the controversy and his trouble finding answers to his questions about the history of the project.
“It’s my understanding that sometime back, someone from the George Foundation requested the path be changed to move it off their property,” he said.
After commissioners aligned the two plans in 2020, representatives for the Signorelli Company reached out and expressed frustration about the change, arguing they’d purchased the land for Austin Point under the impression that the intersection of the two thoroughfares would one day come through the property, Meyers said.
“No one seems to recall the history of all this,” Meyers said. “And it’s frustrating, because now it’s this big controversy and the county looks bad.”
Meyers told the Star he thought some members of the court might be working with both the developer and the foundation to reach a compromise agreement that might work for everyone.
Planning for the future
In the minds of those at the George Foundation, the county has elected to take the short-term benefit that the Signorelli Company will bring as a recognized regional developer to expand the county’s tax base over the potential long-term benefit of waiting to sell the foundation’s land, Cohen said.
While the developer might bring businesses and work in the short-term, the vast majority of money raised through foundation land would go directly back to Fort Bend County charities, Adamson argues.
And there’s also the risk that reopening Segment C to environmental review and state plans might stall the project, the foundation argues.
At least thus far, groups outside of Fort Bend County are waiting to see what happens in this dispute before weighing in.
“TxDOT approved the environmental document and the alignment in 2013,” said Danny Perez, spokesperson for the state department. “The county still has the authority to develop and eventually build this segment of the Grand Parkway. At this time, we do not have any timeline information to offer as this segment is not under our authority.”
The Signorelli Company has purchased about 500 acres to begin work on Austin Point, but has an option on more land surrounding it, Adamson said. But the foundation owns 70 percent of what would be needed to build Segment C – and even offered the county free use of its right of way, an offer that would have reduced the cost of the project by about $100 million, Adamson said.
That offer is now off the table, Adamson said.
Signorelli on Monday told the Star that he respected the charitable work the foundation does, but that he wished everyone could get on the same page, because the decision has already been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.