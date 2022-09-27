County Judge KP George last week responded to what he called an uptick in racist messages he’s received on social media and through phone calls, calling them wrong and saying he would continue to work for all county residents.
People have been sending George racist and xenophobic messages about his family and himself on social media, through emails and phone calls, according to the county judge’s office.
George in a social media post shared pictures of several social media comments, with the names of the posters blurred out, that told him to go back to Pakistan (where he is not from) and accused him of not being a real American, among other insults.
“I want you to know that I am an American by choice with a deep abiding passion for the values and opportunities that make this the greatest country on Earth,” George wrote in response. “America is stronger for having hard-working immigrants, contributing meaningfully to the experiment of democracy and freedom. America is and has always been a land of immigrants striving to realize an incredible vision of liberty and prosperity.”
George in a news release called on county residents to call people out if they ever hear an anti-immigrant comment.
“Stand up for Fort Bend, our nation’s most diverse county,” he said. “In doing so, you’ll be standing up for a better future.”
Several comments make reference to George’s Republican opponent in the November election, Trever Nehls.
Nehls in a social media post asserted George was focusing on social media comments over fixing county issues.
“Don’t expect KP George to actually do his job,” Nehls wrote. “He’s too busy counting mean comments.”
