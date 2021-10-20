Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Oct. 14 that the county’s COVID-19 threat level has been downgraded.
It has been downgraded from red to the orange level, that is defined as “moderate/significant community risk” according to George, meaning community members should still aim to minimize contact with others according the county.
“We are still not out of COVID, but as part of transparency and proper communication, I am letting you know this good news,” he said.
The county said recent data indicates a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county over the last several weeks, leading to the risk downgrade in accordance with guidance from Fort Bend Health and Human Services.
“We took it seriously, and established vaccine locations throughout our county so our citizens would have access to them,” George said.
As of Oct. 14, George said the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the county had declined by more than 12 percent over the previous two weeks. He also noted that Fort Bend remains in the top five of the state for vaccination rate and testing.
More than 433,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county
data. The county says 73 percent of residents age 12 or older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 88 percent of those age 65 or older have gotten at least one dose.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 83,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents. At least 79,331 patients have recovered from the disease, and there have been at least 942 deaths as of Monday afternoon.
“I would encourage our citizens to continue to get vaccinated or get your booster shot, and continue to follow CDC guidelines,” George said. “These are some of the best tools we have to manage COVID-19 today. Let’s all work together to fight this pandemic and make our county a better place for our citizens.”
