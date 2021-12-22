Rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across Fort Bend County led Judge KP George to raise the county's threat level from yellow (moderate risk) up to orange (significant risk) ahead of the Christmas holidays.
There were 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the county said, making it the highest single-day reporting since September. According to data collected from Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (SETRAC), the county said it is reporting 6.5 percent hospitalizations from COVID-19 and 8.1 percent of ICU patients diagnosed with the virus.
An orange-level notation indicates a high or moderate potential for exposure to known or suspected sources of COVID-19, according to the county. Under this threat level, citizens are urged to minimize contact with those who are unvaccinated/at high risk for severe disease and avoid large crowd gatherings as well as practice social distancing, use masks or face coverings and wash their hands frequently.
“Based on the highly transmissible Omicron variant, it is reasonable to assume we will see our numbers go even higher,” George said. “On the advisement of our health authority and our local medical partners, I believe that the information we received indicates that a change from yellow to orange is necessary and will signal that our residents should be more cautious during the holidays.”
For updates on coronavirus information and assistance in finding a testing or vaccination site in the county, community members can go to https://www.coronavirusfortbend.gov/.
