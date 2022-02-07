After years of county-level law enforcement agencies operating under piecemeal policies about body cameras, all sheriff’s deputies and many constables’ office employees will receive the same body cameras in coming weeks as Fort Bend County shifts toward a more unified policy about the technology’s use.
County Judge KP George last week held a news conference to announce the county would soon have more than 650 body cameras and additional cruiser cameras after the commissioners court last year approved a multi-million-dollar contract with Axon to provide the cameras.
“It is about transparency,” George said. “And, ultimately, the goal of this policy is to improve officer safety, public transparency and accountability.”
Before the commissioners court in May 2021 approved a new body camera policy, each of the county-level law enforcement agencies- including the sheriff’s office and constables’ offices – operated under slightly different rules and used somewhat different camera technology, according to county attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson.
Now, deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office along with law enforcement officers with Constable Precincts 1, 3 and 4 will all wear the same Axon body cameras, Smith-Lawson said.
“It will also include investigators with the (district attorney’s office), my office and the fire marshal’s office,” Smith-Lawson said.
The county has purchased more than 650 new body cameras to outfit law enforcement and administrators will start equipping deputies as they receive shipments, Smith-Lawson said.
The goal is to have about 50 percent of staff equipped within the next six to eight weeks, George said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.