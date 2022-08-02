When crews first began work on the $120 million event venue, called EpiCenter, county leaders heralded it as a big opportunity to establish Fort Bend County’s place on the map.
Now, amid inflation, fears of a recession and more, at least one county commissioner is balking at the idea of spending millions to cover the facility’s initial operating expenses.
“The times have changed,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers said at a county commission meeting last month. “The state has capped our revenues at 3.5 percent, inflation is up 8.5 percent and there’s the possibility of a recession. We’re struggling to give increases to our staff and we’re supposed to fund this to the tune of $4.3 million… I’m trying to get my head around the benefits.”
County commissioners last month approved spending up to $26.78 million on the facility’s operating expenses during its first years of existence, according to commission documents.
All commissioners voted to approve the measure, aside from Meyers, who abstained, saying he didn’t to wait for better financial information.
Essentially, developers anticipate EpiCenter will operate at a deficit through its first three years, but will begin generating a profit for the county starting in four years, according to County Auditor Ed Sturdivant.
Meyers, however, raised concerns about how the facility would benefit Precinct 3, which includes parts of Sugar Land, Missouri City and Stafford, and why Rosenberg wasn’t contributing financially to the project, since that city stands to gain the most from it.
“To me, it seems fair and equitable for Rosenberg to participate,” he said.
His comments drew objections from some of his fellow commissioners, such as Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Prestage, who argued Rosenberg’s involvement was never considered, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales, who argued the facility is a big opportunity for the county.
“This will be an asset to Fort Bend County,” Morales said. “It will cover itself.”
Direct revenue from the facility, combined with what it will do to increase nearby land value that the county owns make the project more than worth it, Morales argued.
The facility will sit on a 51.75-acre site near the southwest corner of State Highway 59 and State Highway 36 in Rosenberg, near the site of the county fairgrounds.
County officials estimate the total cost of the project will be about $120 million.
County officials have been mulling such a project since as early as 2015, when commissioners were considering proposals for a facilities bond election. The court authorized a feasibility study that ended in 2018.
Under the agreement for the venue, the county will lease the property to a developer that will construct EpiCenter and lease the building back to the county. The county will retain ownership of the land and will own the building when its debt is paid.
The project has not been met with universal praise. Some living near the land argue it will worsen traffic and parking issues in the nearby neighborhood.
