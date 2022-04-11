Fort Bend County administrators last week vowed to return online court record access to the public after they say a software glitch has temporarily disabled that function.
County Clerk Laura Richard and District Clerk Beverly McGrew Walker recently released a policy agreement statement saying that, for the time being, the only people with access to online court records would be attorneys or other agents of the court.
“The clerks’ decision was driven by the environment in which we live where federal, state and local agencies are under constant threat from cyberattacks and data breaches which result in the revelation of private information to the public,” the statement said.
The statement didn’t go over well on social media, where viewers took it as an attack on transparency.
“Big thumbs down to Fort Bend County,” one person wrote.
In subsequent conversations with the Fort Bend Star, both Richard and Walker explained the decision wasn’t a permanent policy change, and that it had been driven by a recent software update that caused a glitch that could have revealed private information, such as social security numbers.
“This is a temporary measure,” Richard said. “It’s gone on longer than we wanted it to. … But our departments are working diligently to correct the problem with our vendor.”
Essentially, several months ago, Richard’s and Walker’s offices were working with the company that provides software for court records and conducting a software upgrade, Richard said.
Staff were conducting a quality check to make sure all the court documents transferred over when they were alerted to the fact that, under the new system, viewers could potentially see certain private information that is supposed to be redacted, Richard said. That information includes social security numbers, home addresses and the names of juveniles, she said.
“This was unacceptable to myself and Beverly Walker, so we bonded together on this,” she said.
Walker in conversation with the Star echoed all of Richard’s points.
“We are working on fixing this and, as soon as it is fixed and we receive assurances that no data will be leaked, we will put the records back online,” she said.
Records administrators are duty-bound to provide information as conveniently as possible, but are also required by law to keep sensitive information private, Walker said.
“That’s where the conflict has been,” she said. “Open to the public, yes, but not to release sensitive data.”
County officials have been dealing with the glitch for several months now, at least since 2021, Richard said. As it stands now, residents can view court cases online, but specific records haven’t been available as they were previously, she said.
Vendors have assured county leaders there’s a fix to the problem, and will update them sometime this week with a more specific timeline, Richard said.
County clerk staff have weighed switching case management systems, but have thus far opted against that, Richard said.
“The case management software was put in long before I got into office,” she said. “And over the years, Fort Bend County has invested millions upon millions into the system. So, that’s a tough decision to walk away from something like that. It would be another tax burden for the taxpayers.”
For some county offices, the matter was less dire than those online might have thought.
Representatives for County Judge KP George declined to comment about the importance of public records being online. Harris County makes its court records available online.
“There is no requirement they be available online, although it is permitted,” said Wesley Wittig, spokesperson for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. “In fact, (Fort Bend County) was ahead of the curve making records available for free online, while most counties were charging for online access. I believe we all want these records back online if safe to do so.”
In the meantime, Richard said, county staff will help community members track down information that is considered to be public under the law.
“If you want a copy of a document, please call my office and we’ll gladly email or mail or send you a copy of a document,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.