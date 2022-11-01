Fort Bend County ranks near the top of the state in early voting turnout thus far, but overall turnout is still down in Texas from 2018, according to local and state data.
As of Saturday, more than 90,207 people had voted in-person at locations across Fort Bend County, along with another 6,624 votes by mail, according to data from the county’s election office.
That’s good for about 13.2 percent of the county’s 521,611 registered voters, an uptick of about 89,700 new voters compared to 2018, according to data from the Texas Tribune.
Overall, it’s not yet clear what to make of early voting totals across the state.
Turnout in solid Republican counties was about 125 percent, compared to about 10.9 percent in solid blue counties, according to the Texas Tribune. But turnout was higher in fast-changing counties, such as Fort Bend and Tarrant, according to the website.
Early voting for the midterms began Oct. 24 in Texas and will continue until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The ballot is full of local and statewide races, such as County Judge KP George’s efforts to fend off Republican challenger Tever Nehls in search of a second term in county government and Gov. Greg Abbott facing off against Beto O’Rourke.
Voters that have spoken with the Fort Bend Star ahead of Nov. 8 said they were drawn out by a multitude of factors.
To find an early voting location nearest them, county residents can visit https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration/early-voting-schedulepolling-location-november-8-2022. For examples of a sample ballot, community members can go to https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration/sample-ballots-november-8th-2022.
