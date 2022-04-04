The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies from across the region held a news conference last week to announce they had arrested almost 100 people as the result of a seven-week, anti-gang operation.
Both at the news conference and during the days after, prosecutors were reluctant to provide specific details about who had been arrested and their connection to gangs in Fort Bend County.
But one thing is clear – law enforcement in the county has paid closer attention to gangs in recent years. How much of a problem they are in the county remains a subject of debate.
“The mere existence of this group forming should not call for alarm,” said Capt. Brad Whichard, commander of a gang task for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. “Our focus with forming this unit was to gather intel and increase our ability to apprehend and prosecute crimes.”
District Attorney Brian Middleton about a year ago got permission from the county commissioners court to hire a gang investigator after noticing that several crimes were connected, according to Wesley Wittig, spokesperson for the office.
“We think it is important for your readers to know that the district attorney’s office and law enforcement aren’t just reactionary – traditionally answering calls for service and prosecuting crimes after they occur,” Wittig said.
Talking about the state of gangs in Fort Bend County is a more complicated topic than it might appear, Whichard said. For instance, just because someone is in a gang does not mean a crime they commit is gang-related, Whichard said.
And crimes committed by a gang could range from misdemeanor theft and graffiti-related cases all the way up to capital murder, he said.
The purpose of the task force, then, is to pool intelligence about how gangs operate both in Fort Bend County and across the region.
Whichard declined to give specific names of which gangs are active in the county, saying it would only bring them notoriety. But he acknowledged the sheriff’s office was aware of about four or five different gangs that had the highest membership in the Houston region, he said.
“But you have to remember, you can have some gangs that go down to three members,” he said. “Does that mean that the smaller gang is less of a threat to the community? No, it depends on what type of crime they’re involved in.”
Wittig, meanwhile, was slightly more specific in discussing the types of gangs active in the county.
“You find some neighborhood gangs, loosely organized, that support criminal activity, and you find the larger, well-known organizations, too,” he said.
Intelligence shows that MS-13 and a Houston-based gang called Tango Blast are both active in Fort Bend County, for instance, Wittig said.
At least one MS-13 gang-related killing has led to headlines in Fort Bend County as a group of men lured a teenager to a park in Missouri City in 2016 and killed him as part of an effort to silence him as a witness. As of last November, five men had been convicted and sentenced to prison for their roles in the murder.
MS-13 is a transnational gang that started in California in the 1980s and quickly spread across the country and into Central America. The gang now has a presence in major cities, including in Houston and the region.
Tango Blast, meanwhile, is a gang with about 19,000 members that has a growing presence in Texas, according to a Houston Chronicle article.
Residents are perhaps best served in understanding gang activity on a regional level, as opposed to something isolated to this county or Harris County, Whichard said. For instance, in the MS-13 killing, everyone involved lived in the Houston area, and had just come to the park for the crime itself, he said.
Similarly, deputies recently investigated an aggravated robbery case near Katy in which a family member was injured and several men fled the scene before shooting at several different homes in the neighborhood, Whichard said. Investigators eventually tracked the suspects back to Harris County, he said.
Drive-by shootings are often law enforcement’s biggest concern when it comes to gang-related crimes, because those will sometimes strike bystanders and uninvolved homes, Whichard said.
“The problem is that even in targeted gang-on-gang activities, you could very well catch someone else in the crossfire,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.