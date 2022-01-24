The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has reopened a 10-year-old missing person case, but officials with the office are remaining tight-lipped about why.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help to find Derrick Wayne Daniels, 49, who was reported missing by family members on Jan. 4, 2012, according to Jacqueline Preston, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Daniels had left his home in the 15000 block of Lynford Crest in the Mission Bend neighborhood and never returned.
Preston in a phone call with the Star said the 10-year anniversary of the case played a role in reopening it. In a follow-up email, she declined to provide further information about why the office was reopening the case.
“The investigative team will provide details as they come in,” she said. “But for now, this cold case remains under investigation.”
When Daniels first went missing, investigators asked for residents in Lufkin and Nacogdoches to help in finding him, according to an article in the Lufkin Daily News. Deputies at the time said Daniels had friends and family living in the Nacogdoches area, according to the Daily News.
Deputies told the Daily News that Daniels was driving a 2002 tan-colored Chevrolet Tahoe and was believed to be meeting with unknown people in north Houston sometime during Jan. 4, according to the article.
Anyone with information about the case should call 281-341-4686.
