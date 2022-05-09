Hurricane season is nearly here and Fort Bend County wants you to be prepared.
In order to reach as many residents as possible, the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is partnering with the digital billboard company Clear Channel Outdoor to use 10 digital billboards for public service announcements through the season.
County Judge KP George and others held a news conference last week to debut the billboards, which are being provided at no cost to the county, according to Clear Channel Outdoor.
The message on the billboards will change from June 1 through Nov. 30 and will remind residents to take precautions, plan and prepare before storms strike, according to the company.
Hurricane season traditionally begins June 1.
