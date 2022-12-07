On December 17 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Bend County Animal Services, along with Petopia, Best Friends, Rosenberg Animal Control & Shelter, the cities of Sugar Land, Missouri City, and Stafford, will host the Home for the Holidays Mega Pet Adoption Event.
The countywide event will take place at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (Building B), 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg.
Participating shelters are waiving or reducing pet adoption fees. Additionally, the Houston Humane Society will host a pet pantry free pet food distribution on the same day at the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-noon. Pet owners can drive through to pick up a bag of dog food and/or cat food, while supplies last.
“Our goal is to get as many of our Fort Bend area dogs and cats out of shelters and into homes,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in news release. “At this time we have a great need across Fort Bend County, with many shelters at, or beyond, full capacity. We invite people within the greater Houston Area to come out to our adoption event and select one or more of these terrific animals to provide a forever home to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.