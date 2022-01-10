Construction crews in Missouri City can now work through the night to finish a $2.4 million project to install medians along FM 1092.
The city council last week gave permission to a contractor to work on the median project after-hours, because the existing noise ordinance would have prevented it otherwise, according to city documents.
Contractors working for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are in the midst of a $2.4 million project to add medians on FM 1092 between State Highway 6 and State Highway 59, a distance of about 5.8 miles, according to department documents.
While state officials argue the project will reduce traffic delays and reduce congestion, some elected officials and residents in Missouri City have raised concerns about whether medians are needed on the road, and what other measures might help the area more.
“A number of people will be watching you,” Council member Floyd Emery said of the project managers. “But I’m sure you’ll do well.”
TxDOT gave the contractor, Richmond-based SCR Civil Construction, a condition in their contract to perform construction after peak traffic hours, in an effort to reduce congestion on the busy stretch of road.
Work on the project began this month in Stafford and will continue until reaching Missouri City later this year, according to city documents.
Construction should last about seven months, according to the state.
