The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 is Thursday, April 6.
On the ballot in Fort Bend County is Fort Bend ISD's $1.2 billion bond election, the largest in the fast-growing district's history, and three positions on the FBISD board of trustees.
Stafford residents will be voting in the city's municipal election, where three members of City Council - Don Jones, Ken Mathew and Wen Guerra - are challenging incumbent Mayor Cecil Willis. Two City Council positions are also on the ballot, as are two positions on the Stafford Municipal School District.
Early voting in the election will be held April 24-May 2. Find out how to register at fortbendcountytx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.