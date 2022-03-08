There may have been no bigger surprise in last week’s primary contests in Fort Bend County than the result for Ken DeMerchant, who failed to even make a runoff election to retain his Precinct 4 seat on the commissioners court.
Neeta Sane and Dexter L. McCoy ended last week in the top two spots in the Democratic primary for the Precinct 4 spot on the commissioners court and will advance to a May runoff election. The winner will face Ray Aguilar, who was unopposed in the Republican primary, in November’s general election.
Sane finished the primary with 3,171 votes, or 39.89 percent of the total, compared to McCoy’s 3,023 votes, or 38.03 percent, according to unofficial numbers from Fort Bend County. DeMerchant finished in third place, with 1,140 votes, or about 14.34 percent of the total.
The March 1 primary results are unofficial until canvassed.
“I’m pleased and proud of our campaign,” Sane said. “We had the highest number of votes among four people. It’s an historic achievement.”
McCoy, meanwhile, said given his campaign’s comparatively late start, he was optimistic he’d be able to make up the difference.
“The biggest thing for us is, I believe, what we saw was the enthusiasm behind the campaign,” he said.
Representatives for DeMerchant, meanwhile, did not respond to a request for comment about the loss as of late Monday afternoon.
More than anything, the Precinct 4 race shows just how much has changed in Fort Bend County in just a few years, said Shapnik Khan, a member of the Fort Bend County Democratic Party and a founder of the political action committee (PAC), Fort Bend United.
Khan, who campaigned for Sane this election cycle, told the Fort Bend Star that even as late as 2016, it was sometimes hard to find democratic candidates for positions in the county, he said.
But with the population growth and the increasing diversity of the county, it’s more important than ever that both parties show diversity among their candidate slates, he said.
DeMerchant, who won as part of a Democratic swing election in 2018, had taken for granted the diversity of his precinct, Khan said.
“You’re talking about a precinct that is 40 percent African-American and 30 percent Asian-American,” Khan said. “Both candidates in the runoff worked so hard, knocking on doors.”
DeMerchant also faced a suddenly new district after Precinct 4 shifted its boundaries under the recent Fort Bend County redistricting effort.
DeMerchant’s Precinct 4 shifted from Sugar Land and Missouri City out toward Richmond and Rosenberg.
Sane, who previously served on Houston Community College’s board, said she faced similar shifts, having first declared her candidacy in July, before the redistricting took place, she said.
“When I first launched in July, it was a different district then,” she said. “I remained committed, because my reason for running was to make sure people are taken care of.”
McCoy, meanwhile, told the Star he feels he’s the one candidate who’s genuinely from the precinct in question, and that benefited him, he said.
The other contested county races included fewer surprises across the slate, with County Judge KP George handily winning his primary against Ferrel Bonner with 69.52 percent of the vote, and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls claiming 91.9 percent of the vote in the Republican primary in District 22, according to unofficial county numbers.
In Khan’s mind, the day’s biggest surprise was simply a matter of a complacent candidate encountering a shifting county, he said.
“Fort Bend County voters are smart,” he said. “The county is changing and, at the end of the day, 10,000 to 15,000 can swing an entire election. Fort Bend County is just like Pennsylvania now. It can swing this way or that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.