Early voting for the November election is still 42 days away, but the intrigue surrounding some of the races has already thickened.
Neeta Sane, a business consultant who was one of two candidates in a runoff election to become the Democratic nominee for the Precinct 4 commissioner spot, has endorsed the Republican candidate Ray Aguilar over her former opponent Dexter McCoy for the general election.
“It is my top priority to support competent and mature individuals to public offices to help ensure superior services to all demographics of Fort Bend County,” Sane wrote in a social media post announcing the endorsement.
Sane in comments explaining the decision blasted Democratic politics in the county and accused McCoy of being deceitful and immature.
“It is of concern that his touted work experience as a politically-appointed staffer is inadequate for the job of Pct. 4 commissioner,” Sane wrote. “Also, with the tacit support of the local party leadership, he engaged in negative campaign against me with lies and unfounded allegations because I had earned the highest votes in the primary election.”
McCoy, for his part, declined to respond to Sane’s endorsement directly, instead saying he was focused on the upcoming election.
“I’m laser focused on the important issues in Precinct 4 and not on insider politics,” McCoy said of the endorsement. “I trust my neighbors in Fort Bend to look at our campaign and give us a fair shake in November.”
Both McCoy and Sane finished above the incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant to in March primaries, with Sane claiming a slight edge with 39.89 percent of the vote to McCoy’s 38 percent and setting up a primary runoff race, according to election results.
But the in subsequent runoff election, McCoy scored a big win over his opponent, garnering more than 60 percent of the vote compared to her 39.3 percent, according to results.
McCoy in that campaign accused Sane of not living in the district, among other campaign issues.
Sane in her recent endorsement claims asserted she’d been racially discriminated against by the county democratic party in recent years.
Sane also blasted the decision to change the Precinct 4 district boundaries despite the fact that she’d already decided to run against DeMerchant.
The commissioners court last year approved new precinct maps that shifted DeMerchant’s precinct from Sugar Land and Missouri City out toward Richmond and Rosenberg.
Commissioners were required to conduct redistricting once every 10 years based on the latest census numbers. But some at the time accused commissioners, who approved the new maps on a party line, of making political decisions in drawing the new lines.
“As poetic justice, the incumbent democrat himself was ousted by the schemes of the African-American candidate who played a major role in drawing the precinct to his advantage, while keeping me out of the precinct,” she wrote. “This unethical behavior of the democratic party nominee, in part, drove me to look at the republican nominee.”
Aguilar, in a conversation last week with the Fort Bend Star, said he wasn’t quite sure why Sane had decided to endorse him, but explained that he’d worked alongside her for years and was proud of the endorsement.
“My goal is to be an example and inspire people to drop party labels,” he wrote. “I want to regain that sense of community.”
Fort Bend County politics in recent years have become dominated by partisan politics, and it’s important that voters move past that into something more productive, Aguilar said.0
“I’d love to get it to where when you’re running for a local position like this, you don’t have to be a Republican or a Democrat,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.