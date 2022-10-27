A slow but gathering stream of Fort Bend County residents turned out to the first day of early voting Monday with immigration, gun control and the coronavirus pandemic on their minds.
The ballot for the Nov. 8 election is jam-packed with important local and state races, such as County Judge KP George’s efforts to fend off Republican challenger Trever Nehls in search of a second term in county government. And those that spoke to the Star this week seemed drawn for different reasons.
Some were eying the statewide races, such as those featuring incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. While still others took the future of Fort Bend County to heart.
“The main thing is that I want gun control,” said Sugar Land resident Leticia Meca, who is a Democrat and was set to cast her vote for Beto O’Rourke in the Texas governor’s race on Monday. “My son is a teacher, and I still have nieces and nephews going to school. Schools can be very dangerous nowadays.”
Sugar Land resident Farha Ahmed said she was most interested in the county judge race, and cast her vote for George earlier Monday. In large part, it was because she said she felt as though George handled the COVID-19 pandemic well.
Ahmed, an attorney who was chosen by George to be part of a community engagement committee for the county formed last year and has previously run for Sugar Land’s city council as a Democrat, cited the county’s distribution of federal dollars in the form of rent assistance, small business assistance and more as ways George’s leadership has been beneficial.
“A lot of the things he’s done have been outstanding, especially coming out of COVID…I think the way we want to judge a leader is during a time of crisis,” Ahmed said. “How are they handling those situations? He did a magnificent job, and I think we want to keep someone like that in office.”
Ahmed said her support of George is also tied to what she believes is an ability to connect and communicate with the people of one of the fastest-growing counties in the country.
“(Fort Bend) is a diverse community and it’s fast-growing,” she said. “Not every candidate is able to handle or has the experience to deal with all that.
The Texas governor’s race has also caught the eye of local residents such Mike Rychlik, as has the lieutenant governor’s race. Rychlik cited immigration policies as one of the main issues he was focused on when casting his ballot on Monday.
“We’re letting too many people in…at first it was just women and children, now it’s whoever wants to come in, comes in,” he said.
To find an early voting location nearest them, county residents can visit https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration/early-voting-schedulepolling-location-november-8-2022. For examples of a sample ballot, community members can go to https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/elections-voter-registration/sample-ballots-november-8th-2022.
